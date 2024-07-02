Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Up 8.3% in June

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,600 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the May 31st total of 662,300 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Genesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 64,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18. Genesco has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $37.89.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.56. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Genesco’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genesco will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GCO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Genesco by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.