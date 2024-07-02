General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up about 2.4% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $602,280,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after buying an additional 3,247,050 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,942,000 after buying an additional 2,905,689 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,213.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,159,000 after buying an additional 2,035,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,514.2% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,755,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,052,000 after buying an additional 1,646,594 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,455,874.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,676,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,044,488. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $49.35.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

