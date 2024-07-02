Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Hits $3.60 on Top Exchanges

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for $3.60 or 0.00005816 BTC on major exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $540.26 million and approximately $528,640.95 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 3.58781662 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $556,456.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geegoopuzzle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geegoopuzzle using one of the exchanges listed above.

