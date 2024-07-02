Gearbox Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $610,436.00 (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.41 million and approximately $610,436.00 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Gearbox Protocol
Gearbox Protocol’s genesis date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol.
Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gearbox Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
