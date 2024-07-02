Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GLXZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 27,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,764. Galaxy Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, Bonus Craps, and EZ Baccarat titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker names.

