Fundamental Research Analysts Give Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) a C$10.50 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$10.50 price objective on Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Builders Capital Mortgage Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVE:BCF opened at C$8.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$19.13 million and a P/E ratio of 8.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.64. Builders Capital Mortgage has a 52 week low of C$8.01 and a 52 week high of C$9.00.

About Builders Capital Mortgage

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

