Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 0.7%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 13,778,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 50,951,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

A number of analysts have recently commented on F shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $190,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $518,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $24,450,000 after buying an additional 456,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

