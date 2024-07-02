Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Short Interest Up 18.7% in June

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,862,700 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 4,097,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.7 days.
Foran Mining Trading Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:FMCXF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,292. Foran Mining has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.
Foran Mining Company Profile
