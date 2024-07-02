Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Short Interest Up 18.7% in June

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,862,700 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 4,097,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.7 days.

Foran Mining Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:FMCXF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,292. Foran Mining has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned McIlvenna Bay project comprising 44 claims that covers a total area of 29,418 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

