Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Down to $22.21

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.21, but opened at $21.38. Fiverr International shares last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 133,355 shares changing hands.

FVRR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Fiverr International Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $816.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Fiverr International had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $93.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.45 million. Research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fiverr International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 36,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 9.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

