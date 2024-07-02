Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Short Interest Update

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,598,400 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 1,798,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 999.0 days.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of FSPKF stock remained flat at $18.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile
