Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Short Interest Update

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,598,400 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 1,798,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 999.0 days.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of FSPKF stock remained flat at $18.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63.

Get Fisher & Paykel Healthcare alerts:

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.