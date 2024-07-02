First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. owned about 0.26% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $13,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.87. 1,897,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,781. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $44.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

