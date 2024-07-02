First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,537 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,522,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,681,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,582,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,416,000 after purchasing an additional 196,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,107,000 after acquiring an additional 172,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $56.81. 1,548,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,771. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.37.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.