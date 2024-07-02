First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of QQEW opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $124.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.48.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 38.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after buying an additional 44,809 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 45.5% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,785,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

