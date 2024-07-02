First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of QQEW opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $124.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.48.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
