First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Position Lowered by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,576 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,405,000 after buying an additional 2,911,719 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,108 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5,869.7% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 783,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 770,283 shares during the period. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,551,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 512,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $59.63. 193,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

