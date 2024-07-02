First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,719 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,108 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5,869.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 783,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after acquiring an additional 770,283 shares in the last quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,551,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,473,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $59.63. 158,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,167. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average is $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

