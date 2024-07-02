First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $280.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.52.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $222.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.50 and a 200 day moving average of $185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,584,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,490 shares of company stock valued at $13,301,803. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $298,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in First Solar by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after buying an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in First Solar by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after buying an additional 333,496 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in First Solar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after buying an additional 279,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,549,000 after buying an additional 279,424 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

