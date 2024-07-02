First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Down 7.2% in June

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 176.7 days.
First National Financial Price Performance
FNLIF stock remained flat at $26.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. First National Financial has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $30.00.
First National Financial Company Profile
