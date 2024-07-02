First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Down 7.2% in June

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 176.7 days.

FNLIF stock remained flat at $26.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. First National Financial has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

