FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Update

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,836,800 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the May 31st total of 8,752,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98,368.0 days.
FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance
Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco stock remained flat at $15.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37.
About FinecoBank Banca Fineco
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FinecoBank Banca Fineco
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.