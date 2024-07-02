Financial Strategies Group Inc. Sells 1,162 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,048,000 after buying an additional 680,703 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,378,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,545,000 after buying an additional 1,554,598 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,121,000 after buying an additional 31,577 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,797,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 887,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,202,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $73.84. 221,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,982. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

