Financial Strategies Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMUB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:JMUB traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 223,691 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

