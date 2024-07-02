Financial Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 4,643 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 1.5% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 41,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 29,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $149.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

