Financial Strategies Group Inc. Invests $201,000 in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMIH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NMI by 24,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NMI by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMIH stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 399,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,080. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

