Financial Security Advisor Inc. Takes Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth $22,079,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $12,210,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $8,435,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $7,070,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $3,743,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,343,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,717,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $65.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.