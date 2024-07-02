Financial Security Advisor Inc. Sells 98 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.5% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.79. 3,942,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,717. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

