Financial Security Advisor Inc. Invests $207,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBIT. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ IBIT traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.22. 13,645,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,123,910. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

