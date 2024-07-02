Financial Security Advisor Inc. Has $994,000 Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. cut its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,101 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 43,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 13.1% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Stock Performance

TowneBank stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,750. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.90. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TowneBank

About TowneBank

(Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.