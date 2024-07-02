Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 196,842 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 101,334 shares.The stock last traded at $58.44 and had previously closed at $58.01.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,965,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after buying an additional 85,382 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 424,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 72,414 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 311,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 271,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 194,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 178,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,162 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

