Fidato Wealth LLC Has $7.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fidato Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Fidato Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fidato Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.48. The stock had a trading volume of 436,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,958. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

