Fetch.ai Price Down 21.4% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002035 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $145.30 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00045732 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010820 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

