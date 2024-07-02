FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $334.14. 544,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,094. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

