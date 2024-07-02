FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,324 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,837 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after buying an additional 1,443,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,853,000 after buying an additional 1,097,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,891,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,171,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

