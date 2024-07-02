FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $4.31 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.1% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $201.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,927,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,344,199. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.55 and its 200-day moving average is $200.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

