FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Tesla by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

TSLA traded up $18.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.68. The company had a trading volume of 117,762,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,829,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $729.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

