Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 279 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,809 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 151,313 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 312,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,542,000 after acquiring an additional 152,849 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 136,563 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,688 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 45,740 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,354,539. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

