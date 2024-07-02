Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 707 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,239 shares of company stock worth $2,953,588 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.05. The company had a trading volume of 329,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,478. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

