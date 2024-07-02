Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 142 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,540,197,000 after acquiring an additional 347,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,050,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,240,783,000 after purchasing an additional 82,672 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,165. The firm has a market cap of $329.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

