Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $40,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,088 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after buying an additional 5,594,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,806 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after buying an additional 2,621,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,222,000 after acquiring an additional 104,945 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $71.61. 2,938,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,079,561. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2207 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

