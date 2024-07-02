Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 92 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Lennar by 6,297.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after buying an additional 651,924 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after purchasing an additional 366,983 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,866,000 after purchasing an additional 174,981 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,394,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,551,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.69.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN traded down $3.39 on Tuesday, hitting $142.54. 1,401,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,019. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 over the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.