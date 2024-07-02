Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Invests $33,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,949.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 55,096 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Seneca House Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.04. The company had a trading volume of 110,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,634. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.92.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
