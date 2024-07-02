Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 13,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $58.49. 7,133,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,947,427. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.43. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

