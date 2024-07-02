Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $7.20 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,363,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,992,709,000 after purchasing an additional 729,984 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,283,098,000 after purchasing an additional 393,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,540,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,103,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,407,000 after buying an additional 1,567,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.4 %

EW stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,516. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,712,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,596.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,049,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,712,527.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $414,596.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,849 shares of company stock worth $10,579,038 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.