Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.10. 1,159,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.94. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $129.12 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.83.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

