Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 478 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.09. The company had a trading volume of 560,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,633. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.42. The stock has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $218.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

