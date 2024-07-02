Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,283 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 5,918 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $10.73.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBYD Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.