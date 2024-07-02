Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FICO stock traded up $9.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,498.00. 143,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,765. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,332.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,265.59. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $776.63 and a 1-year high of $1,518.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,834,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

