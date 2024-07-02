EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.29.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.21). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 581,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $10,489,222.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,774,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 581,765 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $10,489,222.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,774,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $19,401,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 884.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 38,878 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.