Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 0.1%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.90 and last traded at $115.06. 2,455,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 18,189,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.72.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.0% during the third quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 7,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 18,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 28.8% during the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

