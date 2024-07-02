Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.68. The stock had a trading volume of 46,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,454. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.32%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

