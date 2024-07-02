Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,966 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $64.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,273. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.16.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

