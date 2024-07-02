Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 764 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.95. The stock had a trading volume of 89,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,693. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

